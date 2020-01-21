SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.29

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.29 and last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 134700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1556 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,795,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XSD)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

