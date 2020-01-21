Spectrecoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $2,609.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022330 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009453 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.96 or 0.02728881 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

