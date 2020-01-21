Sprout Social’s (NYSE:SPT) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Sprout Social’s (NYSE:SPT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sprout Social had issued 8,823,530 shares in its IPO on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,010 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of SPT opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprout Social stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

