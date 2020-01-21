Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,856. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

