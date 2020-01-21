Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 2,542 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,537,000 after buying an additional 185,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 649,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,317. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average of $124.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

