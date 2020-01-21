Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 286,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,564. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 108.78%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

