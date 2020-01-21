Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 279,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.95. 1,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,912. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.