Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWK. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

SWK traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip acquired 130,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

