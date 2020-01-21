Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

