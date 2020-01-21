State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.99, but opened at $82.56. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. State Street shares last traded at $82.27, with a volume of 111,719 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.
In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.
State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
