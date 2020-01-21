State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.99, but opened at $82.56. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. State Street shares last traded at $82.27, with a volume of 111,719 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,222.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the third quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 472.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

