Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

STML stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,670. The firm has a market cap of $347.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

