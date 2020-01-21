Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

