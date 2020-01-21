Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 284,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.53. The stock had a trading volume of 542,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,805. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

