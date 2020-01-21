Stralem & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stralem & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 3.0% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,773,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

