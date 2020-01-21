Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 5,370 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stralem & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $337.26. 1,331,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,046. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $341.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

