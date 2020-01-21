Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,646 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after acquiring an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,271,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,210,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

