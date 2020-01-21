Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 58 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,454.26.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,482.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,686. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,480.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,373.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,257.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

