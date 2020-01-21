Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

ATVI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,731,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,675. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $61.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

