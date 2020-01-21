Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,850,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089,655. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

