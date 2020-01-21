Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $27.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,892.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,232. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $938.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,824.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,817.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

