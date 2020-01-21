Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.43. 12,170,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,558,135. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

