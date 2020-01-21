Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.65. 100,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,381. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.79 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

