SunTrust Banks Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $137.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.16% from the stock’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

FANG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. 25,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 64,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

