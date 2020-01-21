Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.05. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 35,614 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $21.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

