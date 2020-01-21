T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 171.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,784 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.03. 3,610,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,299. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

