Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.48

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.48 and traded as high as $22.72. Tenaris shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 1,495,446 shares changing hands.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 10.66%. Tenaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

