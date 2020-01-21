Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.20

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Terra has a total market capitalization of $56.48 million and $3.68 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Coinone and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

