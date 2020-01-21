The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,499,000 after buying an additional 386,299 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

KO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $57.14. 6,499,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,648. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

