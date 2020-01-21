TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Up 21.6%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) were up 21.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.81, approximately 10,864,381 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 3,900,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm has a market cap of $626.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $55,539.42. Also, Director Brian Bernick acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539 in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 42.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

