Tidex Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,757.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 33.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $1,757.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.02 or 0.03657920 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00205137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.