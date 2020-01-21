TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Trading Down 1%

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.06, 927,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 940,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

TigerLogic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

