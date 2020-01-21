Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shot up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68, 28,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 582,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

TOCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Get Tocagen alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.79.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tocagen Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tocagen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tocagen by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tocagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.