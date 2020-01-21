Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Trading Up 13.3%

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shot up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68, 28,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 582,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
TOCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.79.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 221,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tocagen by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the second quarter valued at $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tocagen by 60.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tocagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.
About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
