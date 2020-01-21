Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) rose 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.45, approximately 538,748 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 568,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider North Energy ASA sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,848,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,139,500.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

