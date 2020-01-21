Tratin Price Tops $0.0002 (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Tratin has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tratin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu. Over the last seven days, Tratin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.36 or 0.05519951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026817 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033710 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00127700 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Tratin is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io . Tratin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tratin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

