TRH Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,556 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,329,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,452,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,155. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.