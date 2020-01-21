TRH Financial LLC Invests $220,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.46. 3,426,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

