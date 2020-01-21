TRH Financial LLC Invests $655,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.39. 3,367,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

