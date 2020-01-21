TRH Financial LLC Invests $655,000 in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.39. 3,367,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit