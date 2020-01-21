TRH Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

