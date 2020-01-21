TRH Financial LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. PPG Industries accounts for approximately 1.3% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 118,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after acquiring an additional 134,654 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,506. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.