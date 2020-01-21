Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 189,956 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 1.9% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $30,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 953,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $12,398,543.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $83,087.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock worth $13,740,674. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.