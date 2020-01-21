Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.72

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $6.30. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 34,514 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

