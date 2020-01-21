Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 688,776 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,806,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,973,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,661 shares of company stock worth $2,142,740. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,049,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

