U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after acquiring an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. 9,478,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,053,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.