Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $2.00. Urban One shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 544 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $111.06 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 37,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,961.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,792.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 25,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $57,074.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,720.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,076 shares of company stock valued at $203,288. Corporate insiders own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

