Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.05

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.94, with a volume of 55430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5012 per share. This is an increase from Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.
About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)
Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.
