Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.05

Shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.94, with a volume of 55430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5012 per share. This is an increase from Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.