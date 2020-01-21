ValuEngine Lowers DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Sell

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY remained flat at $$14.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. 38,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,129. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.
About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR
Further Reading: Market Indexes
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.