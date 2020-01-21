ValuEngine Lowers DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Sell

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY remained flat at $$14.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. 38,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,129. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

