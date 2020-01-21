ValuEngine Lowers MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Sell

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 9,443,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,700. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MannKind by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MannKind by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136,449 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

