ValuEngine Lowers MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Sell

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 9,443,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,700. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,271,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,827,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 526,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MannKind by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MannKind by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136,449 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit