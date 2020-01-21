ValuEngine Upgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to “Hold”

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. 2,682,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,998. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.40. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

