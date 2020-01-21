Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $234,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,274,000 after purchasing an additional 863,261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,495,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,766,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,952,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,643,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,834,000 after purchasing an additional 197,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. 25,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

