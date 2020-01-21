Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The stock had a trading volume of 30,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,792. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

